People living close to Rudding Street said on Tuesday that Mr Yaqub’s house was targeted by gunmen more than a year ago.

In June 2015, police said two people suffered minor injuries when a shotgun was fired in Rudding Street by Balaclava-clad gunmen as children played.

Police described this incident as a “targeted attack”.

Nadeem Murtuja, chairman of the human rights and racial justice campaign group JUST Yorkshire, called on West Yorkshire Police to disclose to the IPCC the full chain of events that led to the shooting.

He said: “There is a great deal of disquiet in the community about the death of Mr Yaqub and it is crucial that both his family and the Huddersfield community are kept informed about the conduct of the investigation and the events that led to the fatal shooting.”

West Yorkshire Police said a “spontaneous protest” began in central Bradford at around 7.15pm on Tuesday evening and officers were deployed “to facilitate a peaceful protest and to provide public reassurance”.

The force said: “Police empathise with the heightened tensions and engaged with protesters to appeal for calm. They are continuing working with members of the community, partners and local officers to maintain community cohesion and police relations.

“There was minimal disorder, which quickly de-escalated after dialogue with officers at the scene and there was no necessity to make any arrests.”

Social media postings showed a group of people holding banners and stopping traffic on the road to the east of the city centre.