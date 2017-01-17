A DCMS spokesman said: “Nine out of ten homes and businesses in the UK can now get superfast broadband, and the Better Broadband scheme is now providing immediate assistance to those homes in rural area with the slowest speeds.

“But we are determined to go further and we’ve just announced £400 million that will be used to take superfast broadband even further and reach hundreds of thousands more rural homes. And we are legislating for a Universal Service Obligation, which will give every home and business in the UK the right to fast broadband.”

The report, published on Tuesday, found that more than three fifths of students cannot reach schools in rural areas in reasonable travel time.

They used Department for Transport data, which includes details of those living within ‘reasonable’ distances of schools and hospitals.

The DfT does not publish its own definitions of ‘reasonable travel times’ but many local authorities say 75 minutes is a reasonable distance to travel to a secondary school.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The legal responsibility for transport to schools and further education colleges rests with councils, who are best placed to understand the needs of their population and the local transport infrastructure.

“We know that buses play a key role in helping children to get to school, especially in rural areas. We provide around £250 million to support services in England every year, which councils can use for specific bus routes.”