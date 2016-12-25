“It is time for weapons to be still forever, and the international community to actively seek a negotiated solution.”

The pope has been particularly outspoken about the conflict in Syria and in mid December he wrote to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad appealing to him to end the bloody conflict and ensure the rights of civilians.

After a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos in April, he brought several Syrian refugees back to Italy with him on the papal jet.

In his Christmas message, the 80-year-old pontiff also remembered those who had suffered from the “brutality of terrorism” and war in Iraq, Libya and Yemen and urged Israelis and Palestinians to “write a new page of history” and build peace with “courage and determination”.

Francis also singled out Nigeria, where “fundamentalist terrorism even exploits children in order to perpetrate horror and death” and called for an end to conflict in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.