Pope Francis has ordered a formal investigation into the dismissal of the deputy head of the ancient order of the Knights of Malta after he was sacked for allegedly promoting the use of condoms in the developing world.

In a highly unusual move, the Pope has appointed five people to inquire into the ousting of Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager from the Catholic Church’s oldest military order, formally titled the Sovereign Order of Malta, headquartered in Rome.

The investigatory committee has been asked to gather information on the incident and report to the Holy See “in a short time”, but provided no further details.

The ancient chivalric order is a sovereign entity which has diplomatic relations with about 100 countries around the world and permanent observer status at the United Nations. It has spent 1,000 years caring for the poor and the sick.