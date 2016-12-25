As well as appealing to foodies’ taste buds luxury frozen food may also help families reduce food waste as unlike fresh food it does not go off within days.

A spokesman for The Grocer magazine said: ” Looking for a sector that has defied the deflation seen in grocery over the past year? Look no further.

“Consumers are paying more for frozen fish, potatoes and desserts as brands invest in new product development from Tempura Battered Chunky Cod Fingers to Sweet Potato Fries. ” Naomi Tinkler, McCain category controller said that a clear trend seen through retailers’ frozen sections over the past year has been the increase of premium offerings. She added: “Iceland has led this movement, rolling out new, premium products with pack designs that relay quality. “

The Grocer said that Young’s Gastro is the standout winner with sales up £9.3 million, the biggest increase of any brand in frozen’s five subcategories, thanks to a raft of new product development and multimedia campaign featuring fussy feline Malcolm. Gastro Scampi also hit TV screens for the first time.

Yvonne Adam, marketing director at Young’s Seafood told The Grocer: ” While there is some switching to chilled fish, frozen fish is outperforming frozen food in general. ” There is significant growth in some categories of frozen fish as more and more people look to frozen, or trade up, for value and quality. “