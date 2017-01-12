“In the same way that dressing up for that job interview or hot date can boost one’s confidence and composure, going through a breakup makeover can also help a person feel more poised, self-assured, attractive, desirable, assertive and so forth,” said Dr. Jennifer Oeding, a licensed clinical psychologist based in West Hollywood.

You, too, may have noticed a friend on Instagram posting extra-flattering photos following a split. What is the motivation behind these post-relationship makeovers? While there’s an “exhaustive list of reasons” for a revamp, the expert noted, here are the most common underlying motivations behind a celeb makeover.