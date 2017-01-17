Investors will also pay attention to inflation figures due for release at 9.30am.

Previewing the economic data release, Michael Hewson, of CMC Markets, said: “Today’s inflation numbers are likely to show further evidence of rising inflation pressure with the latest December CPI numbers expected to show rise from 1.2pc to 1.4pc. This could well increase further in the January numbers when they are released next month given that it was 12 months ago that crude oil prices bottomed out at $27 a barrel and now they are double that.

“Core prices are expected to remain unchanged at 1.4%pc, while retail prices (RPI) are expected to edge up to 2.3pc.”