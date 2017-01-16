South Korea’s special prosecutor on Monday sought a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung Group, accusing him of paying multi-million dollar bribes to a friend of President Park Geun-hye. James Titcomb reports:

Prosecutors in South Korea are seeking an arrest warrant for Jay Y Lee, the de facto head of Samsung, accusing him of making bribes in exchange for government support.

Mr Lee, the long-time heir to the Samsung dynasty, is accused of participating in payments to a friend of South Korea’s president Park Geun-hye in order to smooth over his ascent to power and the merger of two Samsung businesses in 2015.