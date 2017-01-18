Today, sterling remains in focus as investors await UK unemployment figures.
Previewing the economic data release, Michael Hewson, of CMC Markets, said: “Last month, the rolling three month average for October weekly wages growth numbers showed an increase of 2.6pc, and this level is expected to be maintained at 2.6pc for the November numbers, while unemployment is expected to remain at 4.8pc, an 11 year low. ”
Also on the agenda:
Full-year results: Watkin Jones
Trading update: Experian, Burberry, Hochschild Mining, Wetherspoon (JD), Diploma, Premier Foods, Ladbrokes
Economics: unemployment rate (UK), claimant count change (UK), average earnings index 3m/y (UK), CPI m/m (US), capacity utilisation rate (US), industrial production m/m (US), beige book (US), final CPI m/m (GER), final CPI y/y (EU)