The 52-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the incident in front of hundreds of horrified spectators.

Paramedics and an off duty doctor raced to the scene and he was treated on the roadside, before being airlifted to the specialist head injuries unit at Kings College Hospital in south London.

Mr O’Sullivan died in the early hours of Tuesday. His next-of-kin have been informed, Kent Police said.

Writing on Facebook, his sister Jeanette O’Sullivan paid tribute to “a great brother, dad and uncle”.

She added: “Love you always and forever in our thoughts. May you sleep tight and smile down on us. Sweet dreams. Love you forever.”