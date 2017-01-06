Key details about Fox’s “Predator” reboot are still few and far between at this point, but one more has just been revealed: “Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes has boarded the project.

The actor joins a cast led by Boyd Holbrook, according to Variety. Rhodes’s character will reportedly be the best friend of the one played by Holbrook. Unfortunately, that doesn’t give us much to go on in determining what that means for the plot as details are still under wraps.

Whatever his part in the reboot, Rhodes comes to the film fresh off the critical success of “Moonlight.” As the adult version of drug dealer Chiron, he pulled off a breakout performance. The drama has earned multiple Golden Globe nominations and is expected to be an Oscar contender as well. Rhodes is also slated to star in the upcoming drama “Song to Song,” starring Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, “Predator” will continue the sci-fi horror film series that kicked off in 1987. Directed by Shane Black, the reboot is slated to open on Feb. 9, 2018.

