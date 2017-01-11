The Favorites

No. 1 Starter: Clayton Kershaw (LHP)

Kershaw revealed his mortal side in 2016, as he missed more than two months with a back injury. Still, he finished with a 1.69 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 149 innings, landed fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting and turned in some transcendent postseason moments.

Incredibly, Kershaw turns 29 in March. Assuming he avoids the disabled list, he’s the best pitcher in baseball—full stop.

No. 2 Starter: Kenta Maeda (RHP)

Maeda did everything the Dodgers could have hoped for in his first MLB season. He posted a 3.48 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 175.2 innings and, most importantly, avoided the disabled list. That’s no small feat considering he logged 1,509.2 innings in eight seasons with the Hiroshima Carp of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league and signed an incentive-laden contract aimed at protecting against injuries.

Like Kershaw, Maeda is entering his age-29 season, so L.A. has every reason to hope for more of the same.

No. 3 Starter: Rich Hill (LHP)

After coming to Southern California at the trade deadline in 2016, Rich Hill battled a blister issue but ultimately posted a 1.83 ERA in six starts. That’s the story of Hill’s career. When healthy, he can be elite, but he’s never eclipsed 200 innings in a season.

That inserts some risk into the three-year, $48 million deal the Dodgers handed the 36-year-old southpaw. Hill was the top starter in a weak free-agent class, however, and inarguably strengthens L.A.’s starting corps.

No. 4 Starter: Julio Urias (LHP)

The Dodgers’ top pitching prospect went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 innings during his rookie go-round. Oh, and did we mention he won’t reach the legal U.S. drinking age until August? Most young pitchers deal with adjustments and bumps in the road, but Urias looks like the real deal.

No. 5 Starter: Scott Kazmir (LHP)

Last winter, Kazmir signed a three-year, $48 million pact with the Dodgers with an opt-out option after year one. After posting a 4.56 ERA in 136.1 middling innings, Kazmir opted to stick around.

Therefore, Los Angeles will give the 32-year-old every chance to succeed in 2017. They’re stuck with him either way, and he posted a 3.10 ERA as recently as 2015.

Next in Line

Hyun-Jin Ryu (LHP)

After missing all of the 2015 season with a bum shoulder, Ryu made one start in 2016 and shut it down again. The Korean lefty is now working his way back from elbow surgery, so his return is anything but certain. He teased his ability in 2013 and 2014 when he went a combined 28-15, meaning the Dodgers are right to hold out hope for a comeback.