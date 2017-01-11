Brushing away tears with a handkerchief, Mr Obama paid tribute to the sacrifices made by his wife – and by his daughters, who were young girls when they entered the big white home on Pennsylvania Avenue and leave as young women.

He praised first lady Michelle Obama for taking on her role “with grace and grit and style and good humour” and for making the White House “a place that belongs to everybody.”

Mr Obama ended the speech by handing over power to the American people.

“It falls to each of us to be those anxious, jealous guardians of our democracy,” he said. “Because for all our outward differences, we all share the same proud title: Citizen.”

“Ultimately, that’s what our democracy demands. It needs you.”

The president concluded by saying he remained hopeful about the work that a younger generation would do. “Yes we can,” he said. “Yes we did.”