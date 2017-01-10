CHICAGO, Jan. 10 (UPI) — With 10 days left in the White House, President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago Tuesday night.

The president traveled to the Windy City on Tuesday, believing it is the most fitting place to speak to the American people one more time.

Obama will give his address at McCormick Place, just off to the west of Lake Michigan — and not far from the place it all started on election night 2008.

Aides say Obama will touch on the progress of the last eight years, but primarily and call to action the next generation of political leaders and Democrats upset with the beating they took in November.

“It’s a passing of the baton,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

“Part of the reason I wanted to do this farewell address in Chicago .. is [that’s] where it all started,” Obama said. “I’ll think back to being a young community organizer … and feeling as if my faith in America’s building to bring about change to our democracy has been vindicated.”

President Barack Obama walks with first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday as they depart for Chicago, where the president will give his farewell address to the nation. The speech Tuesday night, at McCormick Place, just west of Lake Michigan, will be Obama’s last to the American people. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Born in Hawaii but a native of Chicago, the president capped off his historic victory in 2008 with a rally at Grant Park, where he promised change — the central theme of his campaign. Many observers would say he delivered on his pledge in several arenas, from gay rights to foreign policy to universal health care.

“Yes, we can,” he said repeatedly, which became a slogan of Obama’s youth-oriented bid.

“After eight years, this remains a guiding principle that continues to inspire Americans across the country to come together and find their own ways to move our country forward,” the White House said. “We all have the power to create progress on behalf of future generations.”

Aides said the farewell address has been several months in the making. During the process, Obama decided that he would deliver it in his hometown instead of Washington, D.C.

“Chicago was a natural place for him, not just because it’s hometown, but because it’s where he got his political start, and it’s where he really first learned the lesson,” Psaki said.

“The two things I take away from this office are, number one, that change can happen,” Obama said. “And the second thing I’ll take away from this experience is the fundamental goodness of the American people.”

Obama will be joined Tuesday night by the first family and Vice President Joe Biden.

“I hope you’ll join me in Chicago as the President speaks about all we’ve accomplished,” the vice president said via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Obama’s speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CST at the convention center and will be streamed live.