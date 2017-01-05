Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he has no concerns over Alexis Sanchez’s furious reaction after the Gunners’ 3-3 Premier League draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Chilean netted as Arsenal came back from 3-0 down to scrape a point but was clearly dissatisfied with the result and reportedly spoke to nobody in the dressing room after the game, sparking fears he is unhappy at the club, per the Mirror‘s John Cross and BT Sport’s Max Bentley:

Alexis Sanchez’s reaction at the final whistle says it all #afc pic.twitter.com/eIlDADLgTh — Max Bentley (@MaxBentley1) January 3, 2017

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Preston North End, Wenger played down the situation and said it was normal that Sanchez was dissatisfied with not winning: “What is surprising? We want to win the games. If you don’t, you’re not happy. That is normal. Without passion, you do not come back when you are at 70 minutes and 3-0 down. It is exceptional, and you need a special response. We are all frustrated. Of course [Sanchez] is fine.”

Wenger confirmed he will make significant changes to his starting XI for the trip to Deepdale, with Sanchez, Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny all set to be rested, per the Press Association’s Mark Mann-Bryans:

“We will play with 90% of the squad. I will rest Koscielny, of course Ospina will play. Maybe Sanchez I will rest as well.” #AFC — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) January 5, 2017

Mesut Ozil is also likely to remain an absentee, having missed Arsenal’s last two matches through illness, per the club’s Twitter feed:

So boss, what’s the latest on @MesutOzil1088? pic.twitter.com/A6saOm0NpQ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 5, 2017

The French manager also revealed that midfielder Francis Coquelin could miss up to a month of action after he was taken off injured during the Bournemouth game and that Lucas Perez has a problem, per the Evening Standard‘s James Olley:

At Colney. Wenger: “We might have a problem with Perez (ankle). Coming back, the closest is Walcott. Gibbs not ready. Coquelin out 3-4 wks.” — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 5, 2017

Arsenal have won the FA Cup in two of the last three seasons, and Wenger will undoubtedly be eager to go all the way again this term.

The squad to face Preston is likely to be somewhat unfamiliar, but Danny Welbeck could return, having been absent since the 2015-16 season, per ESPN FC’s Mattias Karen:

Wenger says Welbeck could be involved, but it depends on how he feels and whether Perez can play. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 5, 2017

There was some bad news, though, about Santi Cazorla. It was reported in December that the Spaniard would be out for around three months after ankle surgery, but according to Wenger, his recovery is “not going as quickly as I imagined it” and he could be out for longer, per Karen.

The Gunners boss told the media that would not convince him to move for a replacement in the January transfer window, though, as there is no guarantee of finding an adequate replacement.

Even with the likely squad rotation and key absentees, Arsenal will still be heavy favourites to prevail at Deepdale given the gulf in quality between the clubs.

The Lilywhites sit 11th in the Championship and will be looking to cause an upset against one of the Premier League’s biggest sides.