Arsenal travel to Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday as the Gunners attempt to recapture their best form in England’s famous competition.

The visitors’ performances have dipped in recent weeks, and their defence has appeared fragile after conceding three goals away to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Preston have been inconsistent this term but have held on to a mid-table berth in the Championship among a number of big clubs.

Here is how you can catch the action:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Time: 5.30 p.m. (GMT), 12.30 p.m. (ET)

Venue: Deepdale Stadium, Preston, England

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox Sports 1 (U.S. only)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer 2Go

Preview



Arsenal’s trips to Lancashire are always testing affairs, but they will be desperate to avoid a giantkilling act as they battle Preston on their own patch.

The Gunners have looked sharp in attack as Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez plunder the goals, but Arsene Wenger‘s defence has seen better days.

Presenter Mark Goldbridge took a swipe art Arsenal’s recent form after a good start to the season turned sour:

Christmas tree coming down tomorrow. At least it lasted longer in 2017 than Arsenal & Liverpool’s title challenge — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) January 4, 2017

However, if the real Arsenal turn up to Deepdale, there will be no doubt as to which team will progress to the next round.

According to Mattias Karen of ESPN FC, Wenger will take a risk and rotate his selection as he attempts to rest a number of his prominent star names.

Karen wrote:

Arsene Wenger plans to give several of his top stars a short winter break this week by allowing them to skip Saturday’s FA Cup game at Preston, a club source has told ESPN FC. Mesut Ozil, who missed the team’s last two Premier League games with an illness, Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny are all expected to be rested against the Championship club, the source said.



The decision is a calculated gamble by the manager as he looks ahead to his club’s busy schedule in the Premier League and Europe.

However, the cup always produces a big shock, and the Gunners will need to play well to avoid elimination at their earliest hurdle.

Lucas Perez’s solid form could see Chile superstar Alexis Sanchez drop out of the starting lineup, according to Karen, and he could partner Giroud—who is playing at his highest level at present.



Ben Pearson will like to celebrate his new deal with Preston in style against the Gunners after signing a new three-and-a-half year contact to stay at Deepdale, per BBC Sport.

Manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire (h/t BBC Sport) the midfielder has shone in his surroundings after growing up at Manchester United.

“He’s been very good this season especially,” said Grayson. “He’s been one of our best players over the last few months since he got back into the team, but he knows he has to keep improving.”

On paper, there is no problem for Arsenal, but in reality, the cup can sting clubs who do not pay respect to the format and lesser opposition.

There will be a buoyant crowd backing Preston at home, and the Gunners will need to put the Lilywhites to the sword quickly to avoid a potential banana skin.