A spokesman for the Prince said: “It is the thing he is most concerned about. He regards climate change as the number one threat to the planet and it is the thing he cares most passionately about.”

In his foreword to the book, he says: “I hope this modest attempt to alert a global public to the ‘wolf at the door’ will make some small contribution towards encouraging requisite action; action that must be urgently scaled up, and scaled up now.”

The Ladybird Expert series book, which is written for adults, was co-authored by Tony Juniper, a fellow of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, and Emily Shuckburgh, a climate scientist at the British Antarctic Survey.

In an interview which will appear in tomorrow’s Telegraph Magazine, Mr Juniper said: “He wanted to present something everybody can read that cuts through some of the deliberately confusing misinformation that’s been put out there over the years, which I know he is very frustrated about.”