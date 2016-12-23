The littlest Royals often stole the show in 2016.

We rarely get glimpses of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, as the whole Royal family is notoriously private. However, the kids had several adorable key moments this year. And George got a little naughty as well.

William told a TV station in Vietnam in November that his son is sometimes a “right little rascal.”

“He keeps me on my toes,” he said. “But he’s a sweet boy.”