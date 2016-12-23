The littlest Royals often stole the show in 2016.
We rarely get glimpses of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, as the whole Royal family is notoriously private. However, the kids had several adorable key moments this year. And George got a little naughty as well.
William told a TV station in Vietnam in November that his son is sometimes a “right little rascal.”
“He keeps me on my toes,” he said. “But he’s a sweet boy.”
Here are several of the littlest Royals’ sweet moments in 2016.
1. Snowy Fun: In March, Kensington Palace released new picture-perfect family photos showing the four on a ski vacation. George and Charlotte in ski caps? Cuteness overload!
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
2. Pics With the Queen: In April, Buckingham Palace released family portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and her family. In one, she appears with her grandchildren, including George and Charlotte, who sat on her great-grandmother’s lap. Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz took the photos.
3. Oh, Hi, Mr. President: In April, George appeared to totally enchant President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama when they visited him and his parents at their Kensington Palace apartment.
The little prince showcased a darling white and baby blue-trimmed monogrammed robe as the U.S. leader and his wife crouched down to talk to him and also delighted all the adults by sitting on a rocking horse the Obamas gave him for his first birthday.
4. Happy 1st Birthday, Charlotte! In May, Kensington Palace released adorable pics of the princess, wearing pink and blue outfits, in honor of the child’s first birthday. Kate took the photos at the family’s home in Norfolk, England.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
5. Stealing the Show: Both George and Charlotte stole the show when they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the queen’s birthday parade in June.
6. Birthday Boy: Also in July, Kensington Palace released adorable photos of George in honor of his third birthday. The boy appeared to be in great spirits as he played on a swing in the garden of his parent’s country home, Anmer Hall.
7. Prime Minister of Canada? Not Impressed: In September, Kate, William and their kids flew to Canada, where the kids made their first joint Royal tour appearance.
George did not appear particularly enthusiastic about meeting Prince Minister Justin Trudeau. The little boy refused to give the Canadian leader a high five, leaving him hanging.
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP
8. Naughty Boy: George even looks adorable when he’s misbehaving. He appeared to give his mother a bit of a hard time in Canada.
This is the look of a mother trying not to lose it…especially when scores of people around the world are watching.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Image
Stephen Lock – Pool/Getty Images
Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images
9. O Canada: George and Charlotte was too adorable during their trip to Canada. Kate and William took the kids to a party for the children of Canadian military families.
The children enjoyed playing with toy bubble guns, watching a performer make balloon animals and petting animals at a petting zoo.