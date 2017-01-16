Personalised baby clothing specialists and online outfitter of high-profile children My 1st Years has secured £5m in funding to expand its offering for the likes of Prince George, Elton John’s children and Mo Farrar’s.

My 1st Years, which was founded by two friends who met at university back in 2009, has agreed a deal with growth investor Beringea that will go towards improving its personalisation technology and applying data analysis to its work.

Specialists in online retail and tailored clothes, the company sells personalised products include clothing, teddy bears, blankets and silver keepsakes.

“When we launched the business, our aim was to plug the gap and provide quality products in the same amount of time you would have an unpersonalised item,” said Daniel Price, co-founder of My 1st Years.

“Because we were early to the party we’ve grown with the personalisation trend and have had to be pretty reactive, adapting our systems to ensure we are able to personalise items the same day. With this funding under our belt we’ll be able to enhance our existing proprietary technology.”