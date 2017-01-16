They say that PE lessons are now being held in the playground, in addition to playtimes, “which, on top of the screaming children, brings the additional noise of whistle-blowing and shouting instructors”.

One one day in December, the letter-writers say, “FOUR balls were being bounced and played simultaneously in this small yard area”. The result, they add, was “a cacophony”, and “even with the windows closed, the din is inescapable”, making it impossible to work from home.

They have asked the council to turn down retrospective planning permission when the application is considered next week.

If the council finds in favour of the objectors, the school could be ordered to dig up the blue surface and replace it with something else.