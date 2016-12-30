PA Images/Sipa USA
Could Prince George get any cuter?
Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s eldest child and only son, the third in line to the U.K. throne, marked several milestones in 2016. And boy were they adorable!
In January, he began attending nursery school at the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, England, near his family’s Anmer Hall home. Two months later, he, his parents and his sister Princess Charlotte, now 1, embarked on a ski vacation in the French Alps.
In April, George got to meet President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and in his own Kensington Palace home—while wearing a bathrobe! Good thing he stayed up past his bedtime.
Also in April, George and his family celebrated the 90th birthday of his great-grandmother and monarch Queen Elizabeth II. This past June, the little prince joined his family on a Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate the queen’s birthday again, at the annual Trouping the Colour parade.
A month later, George celebrated his third birthday! Kensington Palace released a few adorable photos of the prince, including a pic of him with the family dog, Lupo.
In September and October, George joined his family on a Royal trip to Canada, marking his and his sister’s first joint tour.
He appeared to act a little bit naughty when they arrived, but it looked like Kate set him straight quickly—and while crouching in stilettos, holding Charlotte, no less!
The family appeared to have a great time and even got to attend a children’s party. Who doesn’t love bubbles and balloon animals?
This week, George celebrated his third Christmas and looked as cute as ever walking to church with his family.
Here’s to more cute pics of the littlest Royals in 2017!