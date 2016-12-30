Could Prince George get any cuter?

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s eldest child and only son, the third in line to the U.K. throne, marked several milestones in 2016. And boy were they adorable!

In January, he began attending nursery school at the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, England, near his family’s Anmer Hall home. Two months later, he, his parents and his sister Princess Charlotte, now 1, embarked on a ski vacation in the French Alps.

In April, George got to meet President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and in his own Kensington Palace home—while wearing a bathrobe! Good thing he stayed up past his bedtime.