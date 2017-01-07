The prince and his American girlfriend are rumoured to have hired opted for the privacy of a cabin for their week long trip and have spent their time on the lake, whale-watching and enjoying the Norwegian sunsets.

Harry’s friend and polar explorer Inge Solheim is believed to have helped the prince arrange the holiday.

A spokeswoman told the Telegraph Kensington Palace would not be commenting on the trip.

The prince does not have any official engagements for the next two weeks, while Ms Markle does not resume filming for her role in the US drama Suits until the spring.