Prince William’s game partner was Sherihan Sharif, a 22-year-old university student, who like others in the room has been supported by Centrepoint, and the famous name stuck to her head was the world’s fastest man over 100 metres, Olympic champion Usain Bolt.

The Duke rattled off his questions to Sherihan, asking “Am I a male in showbusiness?” followed by “Am I a sportsman?”, “Am I a famous footballer player?” and “Do I do other things apart from football?”.

As each of the questions was answered with a “yes”, he got closer to his goal and at the end declared “David Beckham”.

The young people in the room were taking part in a presentation skills session as part of a Centrepoint Workwise programme, run to help get the former homeless into employment.

Centrepoint’s chief executive struggled to get the famous name on his forehead – Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mr Obakin and the Duke famously slept rough in 2009, bedding down in sleeping bags next to a group of wheelie bins around Blackfriars bridge in the capital in a public awareness event organised by the homeless charity.