The Queen’s desire to pass the baton on to the younger generation is illustrated in new figures showing how the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry rivalled their grandmother in their share of time spent on public duties this year.

Analysis of the Daily Court Circular shows the Duke equalling his grandmother by spending 80 days on royal engagements in 2016, with Prince Harry was just ahead with 86 days of appointments.

The younger brother also led the way as the most-travelled senior member of the Royal Family in 2016, clocking up around 61,800 miles on overseas public engagements, according to calculations by the Press Association.

The Prince’s itinerary included visits to Nepal in March – where he paid tribute to the work of the Gurkhas – Florida for the Invictus Games in May and a Caribbean tour in November.