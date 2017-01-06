The lot containing the revealing letter sold for £2,400, more than double the £600-£900 estimate.

As well as divulging details about the private life of the young family at Kensington Palace, the messages from the 1980s and 90s show how fond Diana was of Mr Dickman, who provided her with support after the death of her father in 1992.

The six notes were part of a collection described as “the private letters between a trusted butler and the royal family”, which also included photos and Christmas cards. John Foster, of Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge, said interest in the collection had been “phenomenal”, with inquiries coming from as far afield as Japan, Australia and Canada.