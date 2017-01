Earl Spencer, her brother, will also take part, holding an exhibition at the family’s home, Althorp, in Northampation, called “Walking in her Shoes” that will showcase the achievements of youngsters who have received the Diana Award.

Ms Ojo said: “Twenty years on we want to give the public the opportunity to interact practically with this legacy.

“We want to give the public the opportunity to be that little bit kinder, that little bit more compassionate and to think about serving others.”