When we talk about Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet, we’re almost always talking about her lips.

It’s not that we don’t care about the Quantico star’s People’s Choice Awards ensemble, we do—but it’s always interesting to see what lip colors the actress can bring to life (in this case, it’s Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in Fantasy).

Even more interesting, however, was the “push and smush” technique veteran makeup artist Pati Dubroff used to get Priyanka’s long-lasting hue.