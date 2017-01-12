West Midlands police said no crime had been committed, but that the the complaint had to be recorded as a “non-crime hate incident”.

In a letter to Prof Silver, the police said the incident had “been recorded in line with the National Police Chiefs’ Council manual as a non-crime hate incident”.

It follows guidance from the Police Chiefs Council which states: “Where any person, including police personnel, reports a hate incident which would not be the primary responsibility of another agency, it must be recorded regardless of whether or not they are the victim, and irrespective of whether there is any evidence to identify the hate element.”