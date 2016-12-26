Unsurprisingly, given that it would not apply to all of the respondents, weddings were least common reason for saving but had stronger emotional appeal for those who did choose it.

The participants were then asked whether they were already saving for some of the 10 goals and if so roughly what proportion of their income they set aside.

This time the results were almost the opposite.

Among those who were actively saving for something, the more emotional goals came out on top – both in terms of people’s reaction speed and the amount they said they were saving.

Caring for an elderly relative came top on this measure, with both the biggest emotional draw and by far the biggest cash behind it, with those who chose it putting aside more than a quarter of their income.

Having children was ranked second, just ahead of “going travelling”, which had noticeably more emotional appeal than saving for a standard holiday among those actively saving.

Meanwhile big financial goals such as buying or renovating a house, although judged among the most important causes among the overall sample, came close to the bottom among those actually saving for a particular purpose.

The researchers concluded that, while the head might appear to rule when people were asked what they ought to do, the heart was more decisive in determining what they do in practice.

Duncan Smith, Managing Director, MindLab, said: “Zurich asked us to test people’s implicit associations with savings goals so they can delve far deeper into what drives saving behaviour.

“It provides insight into non-conscious processing in the brain, allowing us to measure the emotional value we attribute to different goals.

“Exploring the ‘heart’ as well as the ‘head’ in this way gives us better insight into savings behaviour because it is emotions that power decision-making.

“What’s clear is that goal-setting does increase the amount people save, and that some goals are more effective than others, but it’s those ‘emotional’ goals – saving to care for elderly relatives or for retirement – that come out as the most important from both a head and heart perspective.”

Anne Torry, Head of Zurich UK Life, added: “Our research demonstrates that thinking about what you aspire to and having goals for the immediate and long term will inspire people not only to save, but save more.

“This is why it is so critical to take time out, and visualise your future so that you can then take action to financially prepare and realise your ambitions.”