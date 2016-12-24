MOSCOW, Dec. 24 (UPI) — Russian President Vladimir Putin again denied interfering in the U.S. presidential elections, adding Democrats must “learn how to lose gracefully.”

Putin slammed the Democrats for seeking to blame others for the results of the election while praising President-elect Donald Trump during his year-end news conference.

“The Democratic Party lost not only the presidential election, but also elections in the Congress, where the Republicans now have a majority. Was that my doing too?” Putin said in response to claims Russia interfered in the election, according to RT. “Everything points to systematic problems in the current administration.”

He went on to accuse the Democrats of forgetting the “meaning of their own name” and stated that “outstanding figures in American history from the ranks of the Democratic Party would likely be turning in their graves. Roosevelt certainly would be.”

“They are losing on all fronts and looking elsewhere for things to blame,” Putin said. “In my view this, how shall I say it, degrades their own dignity. You need to learn how to lose gracefully.”

During the nearly four-hour news conference Putin praised President-elect Trump, whom he also sent a Christmas letter encouraging more U.S.-Russian cooperation.

“Trump understood the mood of the people and kept going until the end, when nobody believed in him,” he said of Trump’s election performance. “Except for you and me.”

Putin also dismissed Trump’s comments regarding expanding U.S. nuclear capabilities and a potential arms race as “nothing new,” adding that Russia is stronger than any foe.

“Indeed, they [the U.S.] have more missiles, more submarines and more aircraft carriers, we aren’t arguing with that, but we are simply stronger than any aggressor,” he said.