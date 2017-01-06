Defending champion Novak Djokovic sealed his place in the final of the 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Friday as he recovered from a set down to beat Fernando Verdasco in their semi-final.

In the evening session, Andy Murray took on Tomas Berdych for the right to meet him in Saturday’s final and won in straight sets.

Here is confirmation of the results, per ATPWorldTour.com:

Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2017: Semi-Final Results Novak Djokovic bt. Fernando Verdasco 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3 Andy Murray bt. Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 ATPWorldTour

Friday Recap

A thrilling opening to the first semi-final saw Djokovic break Verdasco to take a 4-2 lead in the first set, but the Spaniard responded in magnificent fashion by winning four games in succession to draw first blood.

The Serbian’s collapse was further emphasised when he was broken in the first game of the second set, but just as it had in the opener, the momentum quickly changed direction, as noted by Metro‘s George Bellshaw:

Break! Terrifically constructed point from Djokovic! Really superb tennis. He’s levelled it up to 2-2 in the 2nd. — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) January 6, 2017

Djokovic holds to love and it’s Verdasco’s turn to go to pot! This match has swung out of nowhere. Don’t take your eyes off this! — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) January 6, 2017

Verdasco was able to recover and force a tiebreaker despite Djokovic saving three break points in an epic game to go 5-4 up.

The Spaniard quickly went 6-2 up, but he was unable to take any of his chances against the resilient world No. 2, per Live Tennis:

Magic in #Doha. Novak #Djokovic saves 5 match points (!) against #Verdasco to take the second set tie break. Just look at poor Verdasco! pic.twitter.com/UvSlfhQJkC — Live Tennis (@livetennis) January 6, 2017

A break and a comfortable hold put Djokovic in the driver’s seat in the deciding set at 4-2, and from there, Verdasco had no way back into the contest.

Per Bellshaw, Djokovic was magnanimous in victory and praised his opponent:

Djokovic: ‘I can’t describe it with one word. I would like to say tough luck to Fernando. He was clearly better and deserved to win.’ — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) January 6, 2017

Djokovic: ‘I can’t say I did things the right way on those match points. He should have finished it off. I just hung in there.’ — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) January 6, 2017

The 33-year-old’s wait for a win over Djoker will continue—his last victory against him came in 2010, with his last win on hard court coming five years prior to that.

Murray was somewhat more convincing in his match. An early break saw the Scot race to a 3-1 lead, with a second helping him to take the first set 6-3 in 46 minutes, which he sealed with back-to-back aces.

In the interval, Berdych required treatment on his foot:

#Berdych having an MTO on his right ankle/foot, which he seemed to jar when he took an awkward step. pic.twitter.com/ssqB38sTqn — Live Tennis (@livetennis) January 6, 2017

The Czech was nevertheless able to continue and held his serve to open the second set, but despite being handed a break point after a Murray double-fault in the following game, he was unable to capitalise.

Murray quickly punished Berdych with a break—sealed by a long forehand from the third seed—and after a loose game allowed his opponent to hit back immediately, the world No. 1 grabbed another break to restore his advantage.

With Berdych unable to find a way back into the contest, Murray secured his place opposite Djokovic in the final.

The latter dominates their head-to-head record 24-11, but it was the former who came out on top when the pair met at the ATP World Tour Finals and who looks in the better shape—Djokovic will undoubtedly have to improve to win the first title of the season.