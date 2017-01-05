Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Open after beating Radek Stepanek in straight sets on Thursday. Djokovic will meet Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the final four on Friday.

The other semi-final match will pit top-seeded Andy Murray against Tomas Berdych after the third seed beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets. Murray made hard work of his match against unseeded Nicolas Almagro, being pushed to a tiebreak in the first set before closing out the second in only slightly less difficult circumstances.

The result of the day perhaps belonged to Verdasco, though, who beat another seeded player to reach the last four. Verdasco saw off sixth-seeded Ivo Karlovic after making easy work of the first set, winning 6-2.

Things were closer in the second, but Verdasco had the edge to cross the line at 7-5. Karlovic became another high-profile victim of Verdasco after the Spaniard beat fourth-seeded David Goffin on Wednesday.

Here are the results from Thursday’s matches:

2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results: Thursday’s Scores Player Score Player Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 7-5 (6) Ivo Karlovic (2) Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 (Q) Radek Stepanek (1) Andy Murray 7-6 (4), 7-5 Nicolas Almagro (3) Tomas Berdych 7-5, 6-3 (5) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ATPWorldTour.com

For a look at Friday’s semi-final schedule, visit the ATP World Tour’s official website.

Recap

The windy conditions were proving treacherous when Djokovic took to centre court in Doha, Qatar. However, the Serb handled the winds professionally, regularly staying ahead of a cagey Stepanek.

Break points formed the key to Djokovic’s win. He saved three of four break points while also breaking Stepanek’s serve on four of six occasions.

In the process, Djokovic not only maintained a strong winning run over Stepanek. He also stayed perfect at this year’s tournament, according to ATP Media Info:

Defending #QatarTennis champ @DjokerNole beats Stepanek for 12th straight time. Djokovic’s 63 63 win extends his 16-set win streak in Doha. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) January 5, 2017

By contrast, Murray found the going tough against a resilient Almagro. He was pushed to the brink during the opening set, eventually being forced into a tiebreak.

Murray escaped with a set win, but it wasn’t the precursor to smoother sailing in the second. In fact, the Scot found himself 3-2 down after five games and an exchange of breaks.

Murray held serve to even the set at three games apiece but desperately needed another break. It didn’t come, though, as Almagro refused to buckle on serve and went back a game in front.



KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Murray was taxed to his limit by Almagro.

Murray continued to chase that elusive next break in a nip-and-tuck set. He finally got the break with the set tied at five apiece. It left Murray serving for the match.

However, Almagro again refused to make it easy, even forcing a break point. But the Spaniard couldn’t convert, as a misjudged forehand hit the net.

Almagro’s forehand had caused Murray problems all match, but the timing and weight of this one were all wrong. Murray didn’t waste the reprieve he had been given and sealed the win when Almagro overhit a backhand.

Murray made hard work of it, but he continued his impressive winning run in recent months, per ATP Media Info:

With 76 75 win over Almagro, @Andy_Murray increases win streak to 27. He is 55-6 in sets since Sept. 18 with wins over 24 different players. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) January 5, 2017

Murray’s still winning, but the world No. 1 will need to be sharper when he faces Berdych on Friday. The third seed survived a tense first set thanks largely to his serving power. Berdych smashed six aces en route to taking the opener 7-5.

The Czech Republic player then produced a seventh to move 2-1 ahead in the second. A vital break made it 3-1 and also gave Berdych another chance to unleash his dominant service game.

Berdych needed two more aces to make his serve count and open a commanding lead in the match. However, he went on to waste six match points before finally putting Tsonga away after a game that lasted nearly 15 minutes.

The hope of a Djokovic and Murray final is still alive, even if the latter will need to improve when he squares off with Berdych. Meanwhile, Djokovic would be wise to be wary of Verdasco, who has more than one upset to his credit this week.

All scoring information per the ATP World Tour’s official website.