No. 10: Jaylen Brown, SF

The Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown at No. 3 overall because they believed he would contribute right away. The rookie has lived up to expectations on that front, showing impressive flashes of athleticism around the rim, as well as an improved three-point stroke (32.1 percent) from his freshman year at Cal. He’s an unfinished product, but he’s outplayed Green and Young on the wing to earn regular minutes behind Jae Crowder.

Grade: B-

No. 9: Kelly Olynyk, PF/C

Offseason shoulder surgery kept Kelly Olynyk on the sidelines for the first two weeks of the regular season, but he’s still struggling to find his offensive rhythm as 2017 approaches. The 7-footer is posting career lows in points per game (8.0), field-goal percentage (43.4) and three-point percentage (34.8) in the final year of his rookie contract. That inefficient production has caused the offense to sputter when Olynyk is on the court, as the Celtics are scoring 9.1 fewer points per 100 possessions with him out there.

Grade: C

No. 8: Jonas Jerebko, PF

Jonas Jerebko has been one of the few bench members with a reliable three-point shot (38.0 percent) through the first two months of the season—that has made him a critical staple of Stevens’ big-man rotation. The 6’10” Swede earned his first start of the season on Dec. 5 against the Houston Rockets, and more opportunities could be looming, thanks to his spacing ability and versatile defense.

“There will be games where Jonas starts,” Stevens said last week. “Probably not quite as many as Amir [Johnson], but certainly, there will be games…when we just feel like we need the skill on the floor and we wanted to match [centers] up with Al [Horford].”

Grade: B

No. 7: Terry Rozier, PG/SG

The offseason departure of Evan Turner created a lack of shot creators off the bench, and Terry Rozier has tried to fill that void during his second season. The 21-year-old has lacked efficiency within his offense (37.5% FG) as he’s increased his workload, but he’s also been a positive contributor in other facets of the game.

Rozier’s 5.6 defensive rebounds per 36 minutes are the fifth-best total on the team despite his 6’2″ frame. He’s also turning the ball over on just 7.5 percent of his possessions, the lowest mark among Celtics regulars.

Grade: B

No. 6: Marcus Smart, PG/SG

The belief was that Marcus Smart’s shooting numbers from last season (34.8% FG, 25.3% 3PT) couldn’t get worse. But the problem is that they haven’t gotten much better. Through 28 games, he’s only improved his shooting percentage from the field (36.3) and three-point range (26.9) by just over 1.5 points, making him one of the league’s least accurate high-volume shooters.

Smart is still doing enough on the defensive end to make him a positive (net rating of plus-1.2) for the Celtics, and his playmaking (4.2 assists per game) has been a plus as well. Still, his inept shot continues to cast a lengthy shadow over his overall game.

Grade: C+