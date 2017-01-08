Reports suggested she had not been seen going around the 20,000-acre estate as she often does when in residence, but a court circular made clear she was still carrying out her duties as she presented Ray Wheaton, her Page of the Chambers, with the insignia of a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.

Prince Philip, 95, also suffered from the heavy cold but had recovered enough to attend the service on New Year’s Day together with the Princess Royal.

He is also believed to have joined other members of the Royal family on their traditional Boxing Day pheasant shoot.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Middleton’s traditional Christmas Day service nearly 170 miles away in Englefield, Berkshire.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their royal debut at the carol service, which lasted around an hour before they drove back to the Middleton’s mansion near Bucklebury.