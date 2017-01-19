Worsley, chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, had arrived earlier to give a talk to the members.

A few ardent royalists braved the cold to see the Queen arrive. One of them, Mary Relph, said: “She looked lovely, she really did after her severe cold, I felt she looked lovely.”

The Queen was forced to delay her visit to Sandringham after both she and the Duke of Edinburgh were laid low by colds, and then missed the Christmas Day church service and the New Year’s Day service.

Earlier this month the Queen made her first appearance of the year when she attended a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene church, then on Sunday she worshipped at St Mary the Virgin in the village of Flitcham.