The Queen has missed a traditional Christmas church service for the first time in decades due to illness.

THE Queen is deciding whether she feels well enough to attend a New Year’s Day church service at Sandringham after being struck down over Christmas by a heavy cold.

She and the Duke of Edinburgh were forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.

The Queen also had to miss the Christmas Day ceremony at St Mary Magdalene Church, which other members of the royal family attended.

It is unclear whether the Queen will be well enough to attend the New Year’s Day service, though she is thought to be up and about, and it is expected a decision will be made on Sunday morning before the ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “She is still recovering from a heavy cold”.

The Duke also suffered from a cold before Christmas but rallied to attend the Christmas Day service, accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, the Earl of Wessex and Prince Andrew.

It comes after the couple opted to fly to Sandringham for Christmas rather than take the train.

Despite the relatively minor afflictions, the so-called “curse of 2016” led many Brits to jump to conclusions online about her health.

A fake BBC news account tweeted that Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had passed away under unknown circumstances.

That led to the hashtag #mediablackout with tongue-in-cheek claims there was a cover up at play.

Buckingham Palace acted quickly, informing the world that the Queen was still recovering.

Queen Elizabeth has praised unsung heroes in her annual Christmas message, saying their ?quiet dedication makes them special?. ?On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine?, she said. Among the groups cited in the message, recorded well in advance of Christmas day, were the paramedics, doctors and pilots, who man the East Anglian air ambulance, where Prince William works as a pilot. The Queen also praised the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and the Prince?s Trust, which celebrated their 60th and 45th birthdays respectively in 2016. The Queen travelled to Sandringham for Christmas, taking a helicopter rather than a train, owing to a bad cold. Credit: YouTube/The British Monarchy via Storyful

QUEEN’S NEW YEAR HONOUR LIST

A Kink, a former Spice Girl, a Vogue editor and a dedicated glassblower are moving up a notch or two in the British hierarchy. Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year honours list focuses on sports stars, some luminaries from the world of fashion and entertainment, and a heavy helping of researchers, doctors and volunteers who have worked behind-the-scenes to improve the quality of British life.

The list includes Oscar-winning actor and stage star Mark Rylance, who will become a knight, and the formerly pouting pop star Victoria Beckham, reinvented as a successful fashion designer, who will be made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, usually known as an OBE. Not bad for a performer who made her name as a Spice Girl.

The Kinks’ Ray Davies, one of the most influential figures in the British invasion that reshaped rock ‘n’ roll in the 1960s, will become a knight, and American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who will become a dame.

The 72-year-old Davies, known for his brilliant songwriting and playing, said he “initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.” He will join contemporaries Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Van Morrison and Elton John as rockers-turned-knights.

Wintour has for decades been a leading figure in fashion journalism; Beckham, once known as Posh Spice, has in recent years earned respect throughout the industry with her designs.

Her husband, retired soccer star David Beckham, received the same honour more than a decade ago.

British honours are awarded at New Year’s and on the Queen’s official birthday in June. The honorees are actually chosen by civil servants committees based on nominations from the government and the public.

For Rylance, the honour comes less than a year after he won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his stellar performance in Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies.” He has also won plaudits for his stage work and his performance in the BBC’s adaptation of “Wolf Hall.” The awards go far beyond the rich and famous. This year’s list includes an MBE award for Tom Young, a 79-year-old glassblower who produces scientific glassware used for technical instruments.

He said he was “overwhelmed, humbled and very grateful for this award, which I never expected to receive and had no idea I had been nominated for.” Martin Warren will receive an OBE for “services to the environment” — namely his longtime work heading the Butterfly Conservation charity. He has published more than 300 scientific papers and, as the charity’s first staff member, helped grow it into an organisation with a staff of 70 that manages 34 nature reserves. The honours will also make a knight of Don McCullin, an 81-year old photographer who has worked in conflict zones throughout the world. He vowed to continue his work until he “can’t press the button anymore.”