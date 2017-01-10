When AS Roma took on AC Milan before the winter break, the game was seen as two of the major Serie A title contenders going head to head. With Napoli still learning to cope after Gonzalo Higuain’s defection to Juventus, the duo had leapfrogged the southern club and were battling for second place in the table.

As they have all season, the Rossoneri gave a fine account of themselves. This previous post discusses their progress under coach Vincenzo Montella, and for the first hour of the clash, this young team showed just how much they have improved.

Never overwhelmed by Roma, they looked dangerous on the counter-attack and often even managed to wrestle control of possession, something few sides have done since Luciano Spalletti returned to the Italian capital.

But it was then that the game changed, and it would be the player who has arguably benefitted most from the guidance of the former Zenit St. Petersburg boss who struck the decisive blow.

A long ball from Kostas Manolas picked out Radja Nainggolan, who deftly controlled it with his first touch. Immediately turning to face goal, he drove into the heart of the Milan defence, the Rossoneri standing off him only to see him use that to his advantage as he unleashed an unstoppable left-footed shot.

It curled into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the above video capturing the joy of Roma-loving commentator Carlo Zampa. His outburst was echoed in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico and by Giallorossi supporters everywhere, especially once the Belgium international’s goal had sealed all three points.

A month later and Spalletti’s side still sit second, four points behind leaders Juve but three ahead of the chasing pack. Their most recent outing saw them grind out another 1-0 victory, this time away to Genoa as they won exactly the type of difficult game this team has lost all too often in recent seasons.

The coach was delighted with the effort his players put forth and their newly discovered concentration, taking time to praise both when he spoke to Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia) shortly after the final whistle:

The team put in a great performance in terms of character. There were some little defects in the past, but today they were strengths. It was a truly determined and gritty side. I have to compliment the lads.

The whole side has to fight for every ball and it’s a real pleasure to discover these qualities that at times had given me doubts. It’s fundamental to maintain this spirit and this mental strength we showed today.

While the match saw a fine overall performance, it was not the best of Nainggolan. He looked out of sorts in his advanced role, a position he was unaccustomed to but where his impact over the past 12 months is undeniable.

Under previous boss Rudi Garcia, the 28-year-old had done well in a deeper midfield berth, but his play has gone to another level since Spalletti replaced the Frenchman on January 13, 2015.

At that point of last term, Nainggolan had yet to score a single goal, yet finished with six to register the best single-season tally of his career. He was often deployed in the same advanced midfield position he took up this past weekend, not a creative outlet for the forwards but instead destroying the play and winning back possession high up the field.

Placing a combative, tenacious player like Nainggolan so close to the opposition goal shrinks the pitch for Roma’s opponents and is exactly the kind of intelligent tactical wrinkle that Spalletti is renowned for.

