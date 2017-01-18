Rafael Nadal showed he means business at the 2017 Australian Open, as he dominated Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in Round 2 on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, seeded down in ninth, thrilled those in attendance at the Rod Laver Arena, turning in a performance packed with aggression and intensity. Next up for Nadal, a champion at this event in 2009, is a tussle with 2006 runner-up Marcos Baghdatis.

Here’s a look back at a brilliant start to the tournament from the 14-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal the Dominant Force Against Mayer



Mark Kolbe/Getty Images



In 2016, Nadal was eliminated in Round 1 of the Australian Open by countryman Fernando Verdasco in a defeat that set the tone for a disappointing year. The 30-year-old will be hopeful that this performance is also an indicator of things to come.

As we can see here courtesy of the event’s official Twitter feed, the popular Spaniard received a tremendous reception as he entered the arena:

Welcome back to RLA Rafael #Nadal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ffuOzwAAgP — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2017

Nadal was quickly into his rhythm, giving Mayer little to work with on his serve before applying the pressure when returning in the fourth game. The ninth seed was able to grab the break and from there pushed on to win the opening set 6-3.

Mayer, playing at this event for the first time in three years, needed to find something at the start of the second set and although the German was just about keeping Nadal at bay on his own serve, on the other side of the net Nadal was showcasing excellent variety and accuracy with ball in hand.



Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Nadal was excellent on serve on Tuesday.

And as the second set rattled along on serve to 4-4, there was a sense that when the pressure told, it was the multiple Grand Slam winner who would cope the better. It was no surprise to see Nadal break the Mayer serve to move 5-4 ahead and then serve out for a two-set lead.

Per the Eurosport UK Twitter feed, it was a set in which the left-hander showcased some of his ball-striking skill:

What a shot this is from Rafael Nadal! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/atHJIr6QZG — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 17, 2017

Two sets down, victory was a long way off for Mayer as he rose from his chair at the start of the third. And it must have been demoralising for him as the action resumed, with Nadal continuing to give nothing away on serve; Nadal didn’t concede a break point in the entire match.



Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Mayer struggled to cope with Nadal’s power.

Indeed, the third set followed a similar pattern to the second, as once again, with the score locked at 4-4, Nadal turned the screw, taking the second of two break points to move 5-4 ahead. From there, the outcome was in no doubt.

Jose Morgado of Record was impressed with the display, especially given how Nadal struggled at this stage 12 months ago:

Very good win for Rafa. Surely a relief after what happened last year — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 17, 2017

Following the match, the relaxed former champion insisted he’s keen to improve on his current ranking:

#Nadal comes to press, sits down, looks at his watch. “I wanted to see how late I am.” 😎✌️ #15min #allgood #MallorcaTime #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/frccMTaz3x — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2017

#Nadal: “I’m going to fight to be better than No.9 in the world.” #AusOpen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2017

There was plenty to admire about the way Nadal approached this one. Although he’ll come up against stronger opponents as the tournament rolls on, a first serve accuracy of 70 per cent will trouble most players in the draw, as will the Spaniard’s ability to conjure winners from anywhere on court; he struck 39 in just over two hours in this match.

Baghdatis will be a tricky opponent in the next round, and he has the quality to cause Nadal problems. But if the Spaniard showcases levels similar to those on display here, he’s going to have a big say in this tournament for a while yet.