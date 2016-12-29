Football has always been my passion, but I didn’t play in a real game until I was 10.

Before then, I would just kick a ball against the wall outside my house every single day. It was a ritual.

I eventually started playing in matches and tournaments after joining a local youth club. And within a year, I was picked up by Queens Park Rangers.

It was a strange time. When you’re a good footballer as a kid, word gets around quickly. Newspapers wanted to know about me. Kids from other schools knew who I was. It was a lot to take in.

When it came to matches, I would hear kids talking. That’s Sterling. He plays for QPR.

They would target me, but I took pride in knowing I could get the better of them. And I began to realise I was very good.

At the age of 14, QPR began playing me in their under-18s. I scored on my debut and then went on a good run…I scored in 16 games in a row. That’s when I realised I had a future in the game. I was actually playing centrally in those days…so maybe I should get back there!

I see kids now, like my little brother. When they train, there seems to be pressure on them—even though they are eight years old. I never had that.

I was teaching myself, learning skills alone. It’s good that kids learn to become technical, but I’m a big believer in having your own identity. I don’t think you should play the game the same way as everybody else.

From playing on the streets to training alongside the best players in the world, I’ve always had a focus: learning how to advance my own style and become a better player. When I started playing for a “proper” team, it became about training to apply my qualities to the team’s goals.

I’ve always been quick, but speed in football is about more than running in a straight line. Change of direction, anticipation, awareness of space and touch are the kinds of things that become speed.

It’s a privilege to run out every day on perfect pitches and work on all these skills. I don’t forget that.

I have always been a quiet person. As a kid, I’d barely make a joke or speak to anyone unless I knew them on a personal level.

I would say a quiet “hello” and get back into my shell.

Today, I am a totally different guy from 10 years ago. I’ve matured, but the friends and family from back then still mean the most to me.

My close friends now are the same ones I went to school with—the same kids I would play football with on the pavements, parks and playgrounds around Wembley, where I grew up.



They know the journey I have been on since arriving in England, from Jamaica, at the age of five.

I play my best football when I feel good about myself, so I’ll always surround myself with people I care about and feel comfortable with.

Money is everywhere in top-level football, and I can’t change that. I have a privileged lifestyle and job that allows me to look after my family doing something I love—I just think playing football was my destiny.

I would still play in the park if I had to. Even now, I have a kickabout with friends whenever I can.

Last year, I turned my garage into a small indoor pitch. Friends come over to play three-on-three. We make it tough, though—the ball can’t go above knee height.



I am at a football club that is trying to achieve greatness. I give praise to God every day for bringing me where I am today and for taking me where I am going. I train hard, and I always give everything for the team and the fans.

I used to read all the articles. When you are doing well, you get praise. Then there will be times it goes the other way. That’s when you prove who you are and how good you are. I’m OK with all that.

There is nothing left for me to be scared of now. I live a quiet life.

I’ll keep on being me. I’ll keep enjoying myself, and I’ll strive to win everything I can.

Raheem Sterling talked to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones.