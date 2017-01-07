Further train drivers’ strikes have been announced for January 24 and 25 and January 27 on the routes serving south London, Sussex, Surrey and parts of Hampshire.

Southern commuters, most of them coming from Conservative heartlands, will not be alone in their suffering.

In the worst week for industrial relations in the UK for a generation, London Underground station staff are due to strike over job losses from 6pm tonight.

The 24-hour action is being jointly organised by the notoriously hard-Left RMT and the TSSA unions. On Saturday, the RMT walked out of talks with Acas, the conciliation service.

British Airways flights from Heathrow on Tuesday and Wednesday also face being cancelled or rescheduled over a two-day walkout by thousands of cabin crew members over what Unite, their union, has described as “poverty pay”.