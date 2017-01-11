Arriva Rail North, which services more than 500 stations across the north of England, refused to give such assurances and urged unions to “sit down” and “work” with them.

The firm is already in dispute with the RMT in a separate row over pay, which its members have until January 25 to ballot for strike action on.

It could see northern workers on strike by early February with more action to follow.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “We will not agree to any extensions of driver-only operation and will fight to retain the safety-critical role of the guard and to keep a guard on the train.”

In the south, RMT and Aslef staff need only give Southern seven days notice if they wish to conduct more strikes.

Members of Aslef on Southern went on strike for a second day on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of most of the operator’s 2,200 services.