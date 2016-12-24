Even though Guerreiro would likely have pipped him for the No. 1 spot on our list had he been healthy throughout the first half of the season, Ousmane Dembele deserves the best rating out of all of Dortmund’s summer signings.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has been breathtaking, especially towards the end of the calendar year, with electric displays throughout the month of December. The €15 million Dortmund invested in his signing from Stade Rennes must be considered a massive bargain.

The France international has made impressive strides during his first months at the Westfalenstadion, improving his decision-making and defensive contributions to a level where he has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet on any given matchday.

Five goals and a whopping 12 assists make him one of the most productive players on the team, and only four players (Aubameyang, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Julian Weigl and Matthias Ginter) have played more minutes than Dembele.

Seeing as it is his first full campaign at the senior level and he made the huge jump from a middling French side to a Champions League club, there is not enough praise one can heap on the 19-year-old.

He was Dortmund’s best signing of the summer and has the quality to become one of the best players in the world, as this writer detailed in an earlier piece.

All transfer information and performance data via Transfermarkt.com

Lars Pollmann also writes for The Yellow Wall. You can follow him on Twitter.