TF-Images/Getty Images Marco Reus is unlikely to be available this month.

Marco Reus is by some way the biggest name on this list. The Borussia Dortmund man is reportedly one of the players Arsenal are considering moving for if they lose their star duo of Ozil and Sanchez.

The story comes via Jeremy Wilson of the Telegraph, who wrote:

Marco Reus has been identified as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil should Arsenal fail to extend the contracts of their two star players. Arsenal’s priority is still to persuade both players to stay on beyond the expiry date of their existing deals in 2018, but they would be extremely reluctant to let the pair play into the final year of their contracts if no agreement could be reached by next August. […] Like Sanchez, Reus is 27 and can operate both as a main central striker or in one of the three more withdrawn attacking roles that manager Arsene Wenger employs in his usual 4-2-3-1 system.

Reus would most likely operate as Alexis’s replacement. As Wilson suggests, he is equally comfortable operating on the wing or through the middle. His speed and dribbling ability makes him a constant menace for centre-halves.

However, how’s this for a radical thought: rather than wait for Alexis to decide he wants out and leave Arsenal in a tricky position, why not push to recruit Reus earlier? Who knows, perhaps the arrival of another marquee star might even persuade Ozil and Alexis their futures lie in north London?

If Reus arrived in this window, he could join Ozil, Alexis and Theo Walcott in helping Arsenal to formulate the most dangerous attacking unit in English football.

Dortmund are unlikely to countenance any prospect of a sale this month, but the prospect of him arriving and what he would bring make him a standout target.