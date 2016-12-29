Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang topped our ranking for 2015. Once again, he was the logical winner for the past 12 months.

Scoring 32 goals in 44 matches across competitions, the Gabonese remains one of the deadliest strikers in Europe despite not quite reaching his impressive numbers from 2015.

Given the fact he was robbed of two of his best assistants in Gundogan and Mkhitaryan, as well as Reus for large stretches, his strong first half of this season more than offsets a perhaps somewhat disappointing start to the year, when he uncharacteristically missed a large number of chances and generally did not look himself.

“His blinding pace gives his team a natural advantage at times, but not as often as one would think,” Buczko noted. “As the 27-year-old is more clinical as a poacher in the box than running toward goal with only the ‘keeper to beat.”

Indeed, Aubameyang has scored almost all of his goals in 2016 from inside the box, showing his excellent situational awareness and impeccable finishing technique. For him, scoring sometimes looks easy.

Africa’s reigning footballer of the year, he will lead host nation Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2017, and Dortmund will miss him dearly.

With never-ending rumours linking him with Real Madrid, Manchester City and most of the super-rich clubs of Europe, it may well be a first taste of life without Aubameyang for the Black and Yellows. Their fans will enjoy having him around for as long as they can.

The 27-year-old is a force of nature.

Performance data according to Transfermarkt.

Lars Pollmann also writes for The Yellow Wall. You can follow him on Twitter.