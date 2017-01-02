Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Jurgen Klopp could look to add to his squad ahead of a busy January.

January is a month for wild transfer speculation and tenuous links. In the winter transfer window, the harder you look, the less clear the picture becomes.

While often seen as an opportunity for teams at the wrong end of tables to bring in reinforcements, those sitting more comfortably are still willing to do business, provided the right option becomes available.

Liverpool have dipped their toes in the water in previous January windows.

Actually, that’s not quite true; they cannonballed into the player pool in 2011, taking the profits from Fernando Torres’ sale to Chelsea and buying Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez (with contrasting results).

Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge were lured away midseason from Inter Milan in January 2013, yet for every success story there is always a Jan Kromkamp or a Fernando Morientes.

So what about the 2017 window? Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has played down the possibility of new arrivals, per Sky Sports:

We have two games and then a few more in January until the window is closing. You can be sure we are prepared, but that doesn’t mean that we do something. We are already looking for summer, that’s how it should be, and maybe we can bring these two windows together and do the right thing in the right moment. If not, we will not do it.

His words of caution have not stopped the transfer stories. Liverpool have been linked to so many players that not even a club in China could afford to buy them all.

But with Sadio Mane leaving to play in the Africa Cup of Nations after the Sunderland game, and recent injuries to Coutinho and Joel Matip, Klopp may yet decide to add to his ranks.

Here, Bleacher Report has attempted to sift through the many, many rumours and, based on need, not on most likely to happen, ranked the top 10 players linked to Liverpool.

Considering the criteria for selection, no central midfielders were picked. The current squad has depth in that area, so don’t expect to see Mahmoud Dahoud or Geoffrey Kondogbia on this list.