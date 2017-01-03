On January 1, Duncan Castles reported in The Times that United are interested in acquiring the services of Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.

These two players are of such quality that they automatically move into the top two spots in this ranking. However, even if Griezmann might outshine his team-mate in terms of his status as a world star, United’s squad makeup means Niguez’s arrival would probably suit the Red Devils a little better.

Griezmann is a magnificent talent. He may be struggling a little this season, by his own lofty standards, but he still has six goals and four assists in La Liga and three goals and two assists in the Champions League this season. Given his recent history, any slowdown in productivity should probably fall into the “form is temporary, class is permanent” bracket.

But none of this changes the fact that United have so many talented forwards who can play up front, on either flank or behind the striker.

Griezmann is immensely flexible. He has been playing up front in a 4-4-2 for much of this season, but broadly speaking, he would be competing for places with some combination of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Rooney, Jesse Lingard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He would, of course, be considerably better than a couple of those, and United’s average level of quality would improve a good deal with his arrival, but in terms of an obvious need in the squad, he ranks slightly lower than his current team-mate.

Which is not to say he would be anything other than an incredibly exciting signing.