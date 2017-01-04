January is, as you will likely have been informed numerous times, a notoriously difficult month to do business in. Everyone’s buying, but nobody’s selling; the demand is present, but the supply is dry.

Play it right and you can nail it: Nemanja Matic (2014), Luis Suarez (2011) and Nemanja Vidic (2006) are all superstars who have completed big winter moves. Even slightly lower-key signings, such as Ashley Young to Aston Villa or Clint Dempsey to Fulham (both 2007), can bring great dividends.

But the cautiousness that infects a manager’s moves in January can often lead to “project” signings instead. Picking up a young player, generally speaking, as they don’t want to spend the money required to extract a big name from a major club.

Take Jurgen Klopp’s first window at Liverpool as an example: He signed then-19-year-old Marko Grujic and cemented the free transfer of Joel Matip—both of whom would join in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur did the same the previous winter, picking up Dele Alli but then loaning him back to MK Dons ahead of a summer integration.

As exciting as a big-money splurge on a global superstar in January can be, the odds are your club won’t be committing to one. Julian Draxler to Paris Saint-Germain is the exception, not the rule.

Teams are more likely to secure younger players with the future in mind, and here we’ve put together a list of the most in-demand starlets this month.

Please note: For the purposes of transparency, we’ve defined “young” as aged 22 and under in this article.

“Young” is a malleable concept—a player can be 21 but have played over 150 professional games; similarly, a player can be 24 but have managed half that sum—and 22 feels like an appropriate middle ground. Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Mauro Icardi (all 23) don’t feel like young stars.

The players are ranked in accordance with their potential.

All statistics are via WhoScored.com.