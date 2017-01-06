It’s Real Madrid, so it’s no surprise that the calibre of player being linked is consistently of an astronomically high level; even so, Paulo Dybala stands out as an exceptional player for the next decade.

The Juventus forward has been a prime target for Florentino Perez, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com), and Zinedine Zidane’s side have the huge bonus of being the only interested club who can afford the operation at this moment. With Barcelona’s forward line loaded, Dybala has given Perez a yes to the move, according to the original report (in Spanish).

One of the main points is Dybala’s contract; Juve have offered him a raise from his current €3 million salary to €5.5 million, but that still falls some way short of fellow Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain’s €7.5 million.

In terms of operating within Real Madrid’s setup, Dybala would most naturally fit in as a second forward, but would that be a match with Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portuguese superstar has moved gradually toward operating in that role, with licence to drift between the lines as well as break beyond the top striker, and it’s a position he’ll probably play with more regularity going forward.

For that reason only, Dybala ranks one spot below the next player on our list…