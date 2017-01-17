This might be a surprising inclusion. Jack Wilshere made just two substitute appearances for Arsenal this season before joining Bournemouth on loan, citing a desire to play regular football as key to his decision.

His choice has been vindicated in the intervening months, as he has remained injury-free for the first time in years, establishing himself as an integral part of an impressive Bournemouth outfit.

Wilshere has 18 months left on his current deal, but Wenger has already admitted he intends to offer the player an extension, per the BBC: “We have to plan that around the new year.”

He’s right to do so, whatever his ultimate plans for Wilshere. If he intends to reintroduce him to the fold at Arsenal, he’ll want to have him under a long contract. Alternatively, if the Gunners boss is considering allowing him to leave the club permanently, he should get a new deal signed to protect his investment and ensure Arsenal receive the biggest possible fee.

Arsenal have nurtured Wilshere’s talent for more than a decade—losing him on the cheap because he has just 12 months to run would be infuriating.

However, Arsenal supporters surely want to see a homegrown talent like Wilshere granted a final opportunity to make the grade at the club where he’s been developed. If he is to do so, a new contract is essential.