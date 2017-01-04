Theo Hernandez is an Atletico Madrid starlet, but one who is much further down the food chain than key starters who might not be available to Barcelona right now.

Theo is the brother of Atleti’s back-up defender Lucas Hernandez—who himself would make a fine target, of course. While Lucas has shone most frequently in the centre, Theo operates at left-back and has been a revelation for Deportivo Alaves this season, where he’s on loan for 16/17 to gain top-flight experience.

Just 19 years of age, Theo has progressed quickly through Atleti’s youth system and doesn’t look remotely out of place in La Liga against some of the finest wide forwards and wingers around, tackling with ferocity and keeping position with all the determination you’d expect from a defender triumphing at Atletico.

Other parts of his game impress too, such as his ability to surge forward into the attacking half, deliver intelligent passes into the box and retain possession when sensible to do so.

We’re not ready to hail him as Jordi Alba’s heir-in-waiting just yet, but he’s certainly got the ability to progress a lot further as a left-back—and he is also a capable central defender in his own right, too.